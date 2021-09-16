Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has confirmed the club are still in the market for more additions as they continue to scour the free agent market.

Chairman Raj Singh confirmed that the club were keeping an eye over some potential free transfer additions earlier this month.

With the transfer window closed until January, it is the only way manager Dave Challinor can bolster his Hartlepool United squad with fresh faces as he looks to bring in some more options.

Now, Challinor has provided a fresh insight into the situation.

As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Pools boss confirmed that they are indeed still in the market for free transfer signings.

He went on to add that despite the desire for some fresh additions, that they have to “get on with it” and continue working hard as they look to cement their position back in the Football League.

Here’s what Challinor had to say:

“We are still actively trying to improve and looking to bring players in so if we can do that then brilliant.