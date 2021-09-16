Hartlepool United still in the market for free agent signings, reveals Dave Challinor
Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has confirmed the club are still in the market for more additions as they continue to scour the free agent market.
Chairman Raj Singh confirmed that the club were keeping an eye over some potential free transfer additions earlier this month.
With the transfer window closed until January, it is the only way manager Dave Challinor can bolster his Hartlepool United squad with fresh faces as he looks to bring in some more options.
Now, Challinor has provided a fresh insight into the situation.
As quoted by the Hartlepool Mail, the Pools boss confirmed that they are indeed still in the market for free transfer signings.
He went on to add that despite the desire for some fresh additions, that they have to “get on with it” and continue working hard as they look to cement their position back in the Football League.
Here’s what Challinor had to say:
“We are still actively trying to improve and looking to bring players in so if we can do that then brilliant.
“We’re obviously missing important players for us and when you’ve got a smallish squad that’s going to be testing, but it is what it is.
“We’ve got to get on with it because no one is going to help us out, we’ve got to do that ourselves. We do that by working hard, staying positive and winning at Oldham on Saturday.”
With the club still looking at the possibility of bringing free agents to Victoria Park, it will be interesting to see if anyone arrives in the coming weeks.
Up next for the Pools
After defeating Bristol Rovers last weekend, Hartlepool’s attention turns to Oldham Athletic.
Challinor’s side face Keith Curle’s side on Saturday, with the Latics currently propping up the League Two. At the other end of the spectrum, Hartlepool are sat in 5th place after seven games, winning four and losing three since their return.