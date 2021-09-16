Cardiff City defender Ciaron Brown is said to be attracting further interest from Scotland, with Celtic now reported to be keen.

Last week, it was claimed that Rangers were keeping tabs on Ciaron Brown’s situation at Cardiff City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Uncertainty surrounds the Northern Ireland international’s future with the Bluebirds, with his contract said to be expiring next summer.

Now, amid the claims of Rangers’ interest in his services, Give Me Sport has now stated that arch-rivals Celtic are also keeping a watchful eye on Brown.

The report states that Mick McCarthy is hopeful of securing a new deal for Brown, but Celtic will be lurking as Ante Postecoglou eyes further defensive additions.

It awaits to be seen how the defender’s situation pans out, with a fair amount of time remaining until January.

Brown’s season so far

The 23-year-old’s start to the 2021/22 campaign has been disrupted by injury somewhat.

He was absent from Cardiff’s first four Championship matchday squads but has been on the bench for the last two games as he returns to full fitness. The London-born defender remained an unused substitute in the win over Nottingham Forest and the defeat to Coventry City.

While he is awaiting his first outing of the campaign, Brown did start for Northern Ireland in their international friendly against Estonia earlier this month, so it remains to be seen when he makes his first appearance of the season for McCarthy’s Bluebirds.