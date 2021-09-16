Andrew Omodamidele previously spent time on trial with Stoke City and Rotherham United, it has emerged.

Norwich City have seen young star Andrew Omodamidele make his way into first-team contention over the course of 2021, with the defender thoroughly impressing for Daniel Farke’s side.

He made his breakthrough with the Canaries while in the Championship, starting in their final eight games of the season as they marched onto the league title.

However, the 19-year-old’s situation could have been very different, with it now emerging that Stoke City and Rotherham United both watched over the talented centre-back as a youngster.

As per the Eastern Daily Press, both the Potters and the Millers had Omobamidele on trial at a young age.

He spent time with Leeds United and was on the radar of Manchester United. It is said that one unnamed side had a “mutual agreement” with the Irish talent before pulling out late on.

Now, with the Leixlip-born ace making a name for himself on the senior stage, both Stoke and Rotherham will be rueing the day they let him slip through their fingers.

Earning international recognition

The former Stoke and Rotherham trialist’s performances for the Norwich senior and youth sides recently earned him a call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

Omobamidele made his debut for Stephen Kenny’s side against Portgual earlier this month and also featured against Serbia, where he faced Fulham’s prolific star Aleksandar Mitrovic.