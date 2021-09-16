Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has spoken about his side’s first win in over a month after defeating Peterborough United in some style on Tuesday night, in a dominating display capped off by a 3-1 victory.

Paunovic has since sung his praises about some players individual performances so far this season, with Reading midfielder John Swift at the heart of that:

“John Swift, one of our longest-serving first-teamers, is showing some of his best form in the blue and white hoops – while the new arrivals have their best ahead of them,” Paunovic told readingfc.co.uk.

“Swifty is improving his football – that’s what we do here. We look to provide players with ideas and solutions where they can excel their talent.

“It’s a credit that he is buying into everything and that he is capable of applying it. But those free-kicks are pure talent. It is great to have that resource on the team.”

Former Birmingham City man Alen Halilovic also joined over the summer, and has since settled into the side with three Championship appearances to his name in a Reading shirt.

“With Alen Halilovic coming in, we have a left-footed set-piece taken too,” Paunovic continued. “That’s how we improve the team and get stronger – and we’re only going to get better.”

Reading’s defence was solid for the majority on Tuesday night, however after gaining a two-goal cushion courtesy of Swift and Tom Dele-Bashiru, they dropped their guard allowing Posh full-back Nathan Thompson to keep the game alive.

As Peterborough looked to gain a late leveller, the Royals were able to find a moment of individual brilliance as Dele-Bashiru bagged his brace in extraordinary fashion, to hammer the final nail in the coffin for Darren Ferguson’s squad.

Paunovic has also stated his views on the slow start to the season and he believes the latest additions just need time to gel into the squad:

“It took a month – and that’s what we expect with all the signings and new players. For those that came late in the transfer window especially, it will take some time. And when that time is consumed, things are going to be better.”

He then turned his focus to this weekend’s clash with newly relegated and top of the league Fulham.

“Fulham is a great team and we don’t expect anything but a hard game.

“But we also believe in our qualities and our possibility to play great games against great teams.

“That’s exciting, and that’s what we love to do. So we’ll keep looking to be successful.”

Reading have endured a mixed start to the season and find themselves in 18th-place of the table after the opening seven games of the season, after a 7th-place finish last time round.

Up next for the Royals is a trip to table-toppers Fulham.