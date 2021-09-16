Cardiff City dropped to 9th following last night’s 1-0 defeat v Coventry City in the Championship.

The only goal in the game saw Coventry City regain possession from a Cardiff throw and burst down the other end where Viktor Gyokeres got his second goal in just as many games to see the home side rise to 4th.

In his post-match interview Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has urged the players to ‘stick at it’.

The former Republic of Ireland manager went on to state:

“Despite being outplayed for good parts of the game, we stayed in it and had two good chances at the end. They keep going and that’s always going to please me.”

In spite of being quite wasteful in the final third, had Cardiff found the all important equaliser Coventry would’ve definitely felt hard done by not to take home three points.

Cardiff’s best chance arguably fell to former Luton Town top goalscorer James Collins who found himself unmarked on the end of an inch-perfect cross by Perry Ng, but unfortunately for Cardiff he was unable to direct his header on target, letting some poor defending from Coventry off the hook.

However, many of the Cardiff fans will be forced to question the unimaginative creativity demonstrated by their team as throughout the whole game they only registered one shot on target.

McCarthy soon turned his focus to the weekend, saying: “We generally get good responses from the players.”

They are going to need it, with Cardiff set to welcome unbeaten and high flying Bournemouth to the Cardiff City Stadium. Despite the odds being against them this Saturday, McCarthy made it abundantly clear his goal is to take all three points from the Cherries.

“It’s a tough week for us but we’ll go and try and get something out of the game on Saturday and win it,” he concluded.