FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon and ratings of League Two players are starting to trickle out.

Here are the top rated players on the game from League Two –

9. Luke Thomas, Bristol Rovers, 66

The winger is on loan at Bristol Rovers from Championship side Barnsley and most notably has an 83 rating for pace.

8. Jon Guthrie, Northampton Town, 66



He is the second highest rated defender in the fourth tier and his 85 physical rating means you won’t want to mess with him on FIFA 22.

7. Callum Guy, Carlisle United, 66



Carlisle United’s key man represents the Cumbrians among the highest rated players in the division.

6. Anssi Jaakkola, Bristol Rovers, 66



Bristol Rovers were relegated from League One last season and the Finland international goalkeeper narrowly misses out on being the best in his new league.

5. Cameron Dawson, Exeter City, 66



Sheffield Wednesday decided to loan him out to Exeter City this season and it is no surprise to see him rated the best stopper.

4. Callum McManaman, Tranmere Rovers, 66



He was playing in the Premier League not so long ago but now plies his trade at Tranmere Rovers having spent time in Australia last term at Melbourne Victory.

3. Dylan Bahamboula, Oldham Athletic, 66



Oldham Athletic are having a torrid time of it on the pitch but the Congo international is gaining some recognition. He has a useful 82 for pace and 68 for dribbling.

2. Ibou Touray, Salford City, 66



The left-back is deemed the best in his position in the league by FIFA 22 and has some impressive ratings such as 83 for pace and 68 for physical.

1. Sam Hoskins, Northampton Town, 66



Northampton Town’s attacker is the highest rated overall, mainly thanks to his 88 for pace and 68 for both dribbling and physical.