The EFL released a statement on Thursday morning, addressing the ongoing situation with Derby County.

The statement address ‘outstanding Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) matters’ and confirmed that a ‘decision has yet been reached’.

It comes after The Sun’s Alan Nixon tweeted last night to say that a decision was due ‘very soon’ with the Rams facing a ‘fixed penalty’ or allowing the decision to be made by an independent commission.

Derby. This is with the Efl to decide now. Due to be a decision very soon. Either Derby take a fixed penalty or it’s a commission to decide the penalty. No decision YET … but not far away. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 15, 2021

Derby County had previously been fined £100,000 after an Independent Disciplinary Commission swung in favour of the EFL.

The Rams were found guilt of breaching financial regulations and ordered to resubmit three years worth of accounts, with today’s statement revealing that those submissions from Derby County remain under review by the League’s Executives.

‘Agreed Decision’

The statement from the EFL goes on to read how the footballing body will ‘always consider whether it can be concluded by way of an Agreed Decision as per EFL Regulation 85’ – meaning that they will first seek out an agreement with Derby County to close the matter, instead of allowing it to be settled by an independent commission once again.

The EFL go on to state that there is no timescale on the decision.