Bolton Wanderers sit 3rd in the League One table after the opening seven games of the season.

Ian Evatt’s side have impressed on their return to the third-tier, following their promotion from League Two last time round.

Here’s three standout performers for Bolton so far this season:

MJ Williams

MJ arrived in the January of this year when Bolton were struggling in the bottom half of League Two. The midfielder made an instant impact for the Wanderers by helping them get promoted by the end of the season. For this season he has been even better – the step up has been no problem for him and can run a game in the centre of the park playing next to Josh Sheehan. His composure and his wonderful range of passing is a huge reason why the Bolton have had a great start to the season.

Oladapo Afolayan

Commonly known as Dapo, the man who arrived in the summer on a permanent after a successful six month loan at the end of last season would probably be up there for League One player of the season so far. Afolayan has had an unbelievable start to the season with four goals and two assists in seven league games and has also completed the most dribbles (40) in the league this season. Dapo has exceeded all expectations so far.

Josh Sheehan

Next up is Williams’ midfield partner Josh Sheehan who has just as good of a start to the season with three goals and one assist in his six league games this season. Sheehan has made a great start to life at Bolton becoming a fan favourite and also his performances have been recognised by his national team having been called up to the Wales squad for their recent international matches.

Sheehan has only just got started at Bolton but expect for him to still get better, and he should grow into the team as the season goes on – double figures for goals and assists wouldn’t be a stretch for the Welsh wizard.