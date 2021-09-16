Luton Town’s Danny Hylton rejected the chance to leave in the last transfer window.

The striker had offers to leave Luton Town over the summer, as per a report by Luton Today.

Hylton, who is 32-years-old, is said to have had 10 interested clubs.

However, he decided to stay at Kenilworth Road and fight for his place.

Read: Luton Town target from last month could be loaned out by League One side

Luton Today’s report suggests he also rebuffed the opportunity to join Bristol Rovers the last January transfer window.

‘I refused to leave’…

Hylton has said: “They tried to get rid of me and I refused to leave!

“No, it’s football, football moves fast and you never know what’s around the corner. Of course there’s been conversations, but I never wanted to leave, never.”

He added: “I love being part of this team, part of this squad and the gaffer has always shown belief in me and never stops believing in me.”

What now

Hylton is in the final year of his contract at Luton and his long-term future with the Championship side still hangs in the balance.

Nevertheless, he will be determined to get regular first-team football this term and scored last night against Bristol City.

Read: Luton Town expected to revisit move for Newcastle United man in January

Great servant

The forward was an integral part of the Hatters’ rise from League Two to the Championship.

He joined the Bedfordshire club in 2016 and has since scored 59 goals in all competitions.

Prior to his move to Luton, Hylton played for the likes of Aldershot Town and Crawley Town.

He had no intention of leaving over the summer and is reaping the benefits now.