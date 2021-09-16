Nottingham Forest have parted ways with Chris Hughton.

Hughton leaves Nottingham Forest after 11 months in charge of Nottingham Forest. The former Brighton and Newcastle United boss endured a torrid spell at the City Ground, leaving with his side bottom of the Championship table having only claimed one point from their opening seven games this season.

Former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper is being touted as a potential replacement – the Welshman guided the Swans to two successive top-six finishes in two seasons at the club, before leaving ahead of this current campaign.

But would it be a good appointment? Here we look at three things Nottingham Forest should know about Cooper before making an appointment:

Tactical stubbornness

Although Cooper enjoyed relative success with Swansea, a lot of the performances from his side made for grim viewing.

He donned a five-at-the-back set up with three midfielders and two strikers last season. It was a formation that he lived and died by and often to his detriment – Swansea under Cooper had a lot of players capable of playing better football but so often they were strangled by Cooper’s stubbornness and unwillingness to change his tactics as to better fit his players.

In-game management

Another flaw of Cooper’s game was his in-game management ,specifically his substitutions. This was often a cause for concern among Swansea fans – Cooper would be reluctant to make substitutions until late on and when he did, the substitutions he made would be confusing.

Loyalty?

Steve Cooper was loosely linked to a number of jobs last season. He remained with Swansea but would leave the club little over two weeks before the start of this season.

It made for a hectic managerial search at Swansea ahead of the start of this season and they’ve since struggled under Russell Martin. There would no doubt have been some ongoings behind the scenes, but leaving the club seemingly out of the blue and so close to the start of the season doesn’t reflect all that well on Cooper.