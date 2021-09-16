Cardiff City lost 1-0 away at Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Cardiff City travelled to Coventry City last night, as they looked for a second win on the road within the space of a few days.

The Bluebirds won at Nottingham Forest over the weekend but were beaten by a Coventry City side who’ve enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, with Mark Robins’ side now in 4th-place.

For Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff though, last night’s defeat was a humbling one and one player took a lot of online criticism – James Collins.

The former Luton Town man is yet to score his first goal for Cardiff City since signing in the summer and missed one or two golden opportunities to get off the mark last night.

His side now sit in 9th-place of the Championship table.

