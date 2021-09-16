Cardiff City lost 1-0 away at Coventry City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Cardiff City travelled to Coventry City last night, as they looked for a second win on the road within the space of a few days.

The Bluebirds won at Nottingham Forest over the weekend but were beaten by a Coventry City side who’ve enjoyed a fine start to the campaign, with Mark Robins’ side now in 4th-place.

For Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff though, last night’s defeat was a humbling one and one player took a lot of online criticism – James Collins.

The former Luton Town man is yet to score his first goal for Cardiff City since signing in the summer and missed one or two golden opportunities to get off the mark last night.

His side now sit in 9th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Cardiff City fans had to say on Twitter about the 30-year-old’s performance v Coventry City:

can we stop playing james collins now — Steffan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@kieffszn) September 15, 2021

If James Collins shot Tupac he’d be dropping his new EP next week — Connor Frieze (@ConnorFrieze1) September 15, 2021

Collins shouldn't be allowed back on the coach! Professional footballer, free header six yards out, didn't even hit the target, time for some new paper to paper over the cracks Vincent! Defeat Saturday and the natives will get restless! — Lee Parsons (@leeparsonsphoto) September 15, 2021

Absolutely awful performance, half time subs were extremely weird, Collins is trash, city away fans are class, that is all — Fin (@finmuri) September 16, 2021

I still can’t get over that James Collins header 🤯 — Scott Walker (@scottwalkerx) September 16, 2021

Collins and Bacuna get rid — Chris1977 (@glennerboy) September 15, 2021