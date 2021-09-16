Barnsley man hails Brad Collins after ‘best performance’ by a goalkeeper he’s seen last night
Barnsley’s Dominik Frieser has sent a message to teammate Brad Collins after last night’s 1-1 draw at Stoke City.
Barnsley left Stoke with a useful point after a heroic performance by their goalkeeper.
Frieser took to Twitter after the match to send the following message (see tweet below).
Tough game! a lot to run! Good point! best performance of a keeper i have ever seen! #bradcollins=🐐
— Dominik Frieser (@DominikFrieser) September 15, 2021
The winger says it was the ‘best performance’ of a ‘keeper he has ever seen.
Great game
Stoke took the lead through Sam Surridge only for Cauley Woodrow to level it up shortly after with a brilliant free-kick from long range.
It was an end-to-end game with both sides having plenty of chances.
However, the hosts couldn’t get past Collins between the sticks for the Tykes.
The former Chelsea man saved a penalty late in the first-half and then made a string of impressive stops in the second-half to preserve a point for his side.
One win in six
Barnsley are currently 17th in the Championship table and have had a tough start to the new campaign, mainly due to injuries and having players out of action.
It was always going to be a difficult spell for the Yorkshire side following Valerian Ismael’s departure to West Bromwich Albion over the summer.
They can take a lot of hope from last night’s performance against a strong Stoke side though.
Markus Schopp’s side are back in action at home to Blackpool on Saturday followed by a midweek clash against Blackburn Rovers.