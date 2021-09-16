Kidlington have signed striker James Holmes following his release by MK Dons this summer.

The non-league side have brought in the youngster on a free transfer, as announced by the Southern Football League website.

Holmes, who is 18-years-old, parted company with MK Dons at the end of last season.

The teenager spent time on trial with Thame United following his departure from the League One side.

Thame decided to sign him a couple of months ago but he is on the move again now having linked up with their league rivals Kidlington now.

MK Dons spell

Holmes rose up through the academy at MK Dons and was a regular for the Buckinghamshire club at various youth levels.

He is also a Wales youth international but they decided not to offer him a contract at the end of June.

The attacker had a spell away in non-league last season with Biggleswade United to get some experience under his belt.

New home

Kidlington are based in Oxfordshire and play their football in the Southern League Division One.

They haven’t won in six games so far this term but will be hoping Holmes can fire them up the league table.

His former club

MK Dons are in fine form under new boss, Liam Manning, and are emerging as potential dark horses for promotion in League One.

Holmes will be eager to prove the Dons wrong and show them they made a mistake by releasing him this summer.