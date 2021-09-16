Nottingham Forest want Steve Cooper as their new manager, according to The Athletic reporter Paul Taylor on Twitter (see tweet below).

Nottingham Forest have sacked Chris Hughton following their poor start to the season.

The Reds lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough last night and that was the final straw for their hierarchy.

Cooper is the man they want as their next boss and he is available following his summer department from Swansea City.

More on Cooper

The Welshman spent two seasons with the Swans and guided them to the Championship Play-Offs in both campaigns.

Cooper, who is 41-years-old, left by mutual consent in July and has spent the past couple of months out of the game.

He started his managerial career with spells in the academies at Wrexham and Liverpool before landing roles with the England youth set-up.

The ex-Bangor City defender arrived at Swansea as an unknown quantity a couple of years ago but did an impressive job there in the end.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest’s decision to sack Hughton is no surprise and they will want to find his replacement quick.

There are a lot of managers who they could target, including the likes of Chris Wilder, Alex Neil or John Terry, but you can see why Cooper has emerged on their radar.

He did well at Swansea and has proved his worth as a Championship manager. He likes to play attractive and attacking football which would go down very well at the City Ground.