Bradford City are poised to shake up their recruitment department.

Bradford City have parted company with recruitment director Lee Turnbull.

The Bantams are now going to announce a restructure to that particular department in the coming weeks, as detailed on their official club website.

Turnbull joined the Yorkshire club in December 2020 but has now left by mutual consent.

Read: Bradford City midfielder opens up over interest in the transfer window last month

Left on good terms

Bradford’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, has said: “I would like to thank Lee for his effort and support over the past 10 months.

“A decision to move in a different direction with regards to our recruitment has been made, and I would like to wish Lee the very best for the future.

“Lee is a friend of our football club and will always be welcome back at Valley Parade. We have parted on good terms, and I know he is right behind the club moving forward.”

Read: Former Bradford City man becomes a free agent

Summer recruitment

Bradford were busy over the summer as they prepared for their first season with Derek Adams at the helm.

They brought in 10 new faces and Turnbull will have worked hard behind the scenes to get them all over the line.

However, their recruitment will be taking a different way forward from now on.

What next

The Bantams are back in action this weekend at home to Barrow and will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Salford City last time out.

They are currently 7th in the league table and are five points off the top.