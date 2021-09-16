Nottingham Forest look to be on the brink of a managerial change.

Chris Hughton has guided his Nottingham Forest side to a sixth defeat in seven league games to open this Championship season, losing 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough last night.

John Percy took to Twitter soon after the defeat to reveal that Hughton was set to leave his job at the City Ground with Forest sitting rock-bottom of the Championship table.

The usual suspects have since been banded around on Twitter – former Bournemouth manager Eddie How of course being one of them.

If he’s still here when I wake up I won’t watch another game this season!!! Eddie howe please #nffc — Jordan Urquhart (@JordanUrquhart1) September 15, 2021

Three managers that come to my head straight away with the new Forest job would be:

1. Chris Wilder

2. Eddie Howe

3. John Terry

4. Frank Lampard

2nd and 4th ones probably a little unrealistic #nffc #NFFC — Bradley (@BGiles2004) September 15, 2021

Eddie Howe, Terry, Lampard or Wilder, One of them 4 has to be ready for the job not Alex Neil 😔 #NFFC — .jayzfc (@jayzfc1) September 15, 2021

He’s now into his second season out of management having come close to taking over at Celtic earlier in the summer. But he turned down the job at the last minute and earlier this week, Football Insider revealed that he did so because he’s waiting for the Southampton job to become available.

Howe, 43, was of course based on the south coast for several years with Bournemouth and so it makes sense that he’ll want to take on a job in that area, and it seems unlikely that he’ll look at the Nottingham Forest job should it become available.

Previously though, The Athletic reported that Howe was interested in the Forest job before Hughton’s appointment.

For the time being, Hughton remains in a job. Howe is one of several obvious candidates to potentially replace him, but recent reports could suggest that Howe wouldn’t be keen on moving further north and would also rather a Premier League job.