Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı has confirmed his interest in buying Hull City, as per a report by Hull Live. 

Relationships between Hull City fans and the current owners, the Allams, have been toxic for the past seven years or so.

A large majority of the club’s supporters have been crying out for new owners for a long time now.

Ilıcalı, who is 52-years-old, has previously owned Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Hull have made a slow start to life back in the Championship and haven’t scored in their last six games.

A transfer embargo meant the Tigers were only able to bring in players for free or on loan over the summer.

The squad appears to be lacking that cutting edge and it could be a long season in store for Grant McCann’s side.

Takeover rumours are spreading again on social media with Ilıcalı’s name cropping up again.

Here is how the Hull fans have reacted on Twitter-