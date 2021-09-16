Turkish businessman Acun Ilıcalı has confirmed his interest in buying Hull City, as per a report by Hull Live.

Relationships between Hull City fans and the current owners, the Allams, have been toxic for the past seven years or so.

A large majority of the club’s supporters have been crying out for new owners for a long time now.

Ilıcalı, who is 52-years-old, has previously owned Dutch side Fortuna Sittard.

Hull have made a slow start to life back in the Championship and haven’t scored in their last six games.

A transfer embargo meant the Tigers were only able to bring in players for free or on loan over the summer.

The squad appears to be lacking that cutting edge and it could be a long season in store for Grant McCann’s side.

Takeover rumours are spreading again on social media with Ilıcalı’s name cropping up again.

Here is how the Hull fans have reacted on Twitter-

Sounds exciting, he's hardly gonna let the current situation continue. — Steve Kerry (@SteveKerry15) September 14, 2021

Hopefully true. Need rid of the current fools who I said from day one had zero interest in running the club and community stadium for the people of Hull — Shaun Peck (@Hull_Lad01) September 15, 2021

Sooner the better — Paul Smith (@paulsmi92990890) September 14, 2021