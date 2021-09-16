Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has rued Fulham’s first of four goals in a 4-1 defeat at St Andrew’s last night.

Fulham travelled to Birmingham City in the Championship last night. Marco Silva’s side put four past Bowyer’s to return to the top of the Championship table but the Blues boss has hit out at Fulham’s first goal.

Harry Wilson’s corner was headed home by Dennis Odoi to open the scoring after 10 minutes but Bowyer believes Jeremie Bela was fouled off the ball during the goal.

He told bcfc.com after the game:

“If you are watching it as a neutral then you would like to think it was a bit harsh. First 45 my lads never really did much wrong. They scored from a set-piece that should’ve been cancelled out when Bela was fouled off the ball and the man he was marking went and scored.

“Taking the goals away we were just as good as them. First 20 minutes before they scored we were on the front foot, looked like causing them problems. We got in good areas and won the ball back in good areas.

“They were more clinical and they had a bit more quality in the final third.”

During the corner Bela was forced to the ground, and Odoi rose highest to head home Fulham’s opening goal. It would’ve been difficult for referee David Webb to spot but should he have chalked out the goal then it could well have changed the whole complexion of the game.

The 4-1 scoreline was somewhat flattering for Fulham. They put in a fine attacking performance but Blues were kept down to just the one goal – which came from a Troy Deeney penalty late on – thanks to some heroics from Paulo Gazzaniga in the Fulham goal.

He made some fine saves to keep Blues at bay, with the defeat dropping Bowyer’s side down into 10th-place of the Championship table.

It remains a strong start to the season for Birmingham City but last night’s defeat is something is a reality check for Bowyer and his side.

They’re still a long way off competing against the league’s big boys but as ever in football, there’s the chance to put things right in the next game – Blues next travel to Peterborough United this weekend.