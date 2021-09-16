Charlton Athletic youth coach Hamza Serrar has hailed the influence of Jason Pearce.

Charlton Athletic extended the experienced defender’s contract over the summer.

Pearce, who is 33-years-old, has made a couple of appearances in cup competitions so far this season.

However, as well as adding depth to their defensive department, he also lends his experience to the younger members of the Addicks’ family.

Coaching role offered

The ex-Leeds United and Wigan Athletic man was also proposed the prospect of a future coaching role at the Valley this past summer, as per a report by London News Online.

He may well be seen as a coach for the future for Charlton and appears to be an important figure in and around the club right now.

‘Mature leader’…

Serrar, who is known as the club’s Senior Professional Development Lead Coach, has praised Pearce on their official club website:

“They are obviously surrounded by a very mature leader in Jason Pearce, who has really been supportive for this football club and the academy.

“He is really, really good with the boys here and helps them with everything that they need, whether on the pitch or off the pitch. He just talks to everybody, gives them advice so there’s a really good feel about the place.”

Future plans?

Pearce is still a useful player to have in the squad and adds useful competition to Nigel Adkins’ defensive department.

He is a good player for the young players to learn from and has all the makings to be a coach for the club in the future.