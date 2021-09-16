Fulham thumped Birmingham City 4-1 in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Marco Silva’s Fulham side returned to the top of the Championship table with a resounding 4-1 win away at Birmingham City last night.

Goals came from Dennis Odoi, Harry Wilson and twice from Aleksandar Mitrovic in what was a commanding away performance for the Whites, though one name stood out in particular.

Fulham stopper Paulo Gazzaniga put in an impressive display between the sticks for his side – he made a number of saves to keep Birmingham down to just the one goal, which came from a Troy Deeney penalty late on.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the Argentinian keeper posted this message:

Big win and top of the league! Great team performance, lads! 💪 pic.twitter.com/9Cg09mFDMB — Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) September 15, 2021

Fulham have enjoyed a solid start to life under former Everton, Watford and Hull City manager Silva.

They went unbeaten before a defeat away at Blackpool brought down down to Earth somewhat last weekend but the win away at Birmingham City last night was astute, and puts them back on track to go and challenge for the title.

Gazzaniga came in over summer and has offered some divisive performances so far. But last night, he really showed his class and showed why Silva brought him in over the summer months – he pulled off some quality saves to keep Birmingham at bay, with the Blues having multiple goal-scoring opportunities.

Up next for Fulham is a home clash against Reading this weekend.