“But do we ever take stock and say ‘well done, job done’? No, because it’s never ‘job done’. It’s already a case of ‘where are we for January, where are we for next summer’?”

He added: “We are extremely pleased as a club with who we managed to get in the building this summer. When you look at the squad, and the cover we have in all areas, we are strong across the board, with at least two strong candidates competing for every position.

“We’ve done what we set out to do, what we needed to do, at the start of the window.”

Decent start

Wigan have made a strong start to the new season and sit 2nd in the table behind Sunderland.

Leam Richardson’s side have lost only once out of their opening six games and have 13 points on the board already.

It can be hard when you bring in a whole new set of players as it can take time for them to all gel together, but that doesn’t appear to have been a problem for the Latics.

What next?

Wigan are back in action this weekend and face a tricky trip to Accrington Stanley on Saturday. John Coleman’s side are no pushovers at home and it will be interesting to see how they get on there.