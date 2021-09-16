Sheffield Wednesday defender Josh Dawodu could head out on loan.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to send him somewhere to get some minutes under his belt, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Dawodu, who is 20-years-old, could join the likes of Alex Hunt, Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock and Charles Hagan in heading out the exit door at Hillsborough over recent times for first-team experience.

The Star say National League duo Aldershot Town and Dagenham and Redbridge are keen to bring him in.

Current situation

Dawodu was involved with Sheffield Wednesday over pre-season and featured in a few friendlies for Darren Moore’s side.

However, his chances of getting into the starting XI in League One this term are slim after the Owls snapped up Jack Hunt.

He has been a regular for the youth sides over recent years but could now be exposed to senior football.

Career to date

Dawodu joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2017 having previously been on the books at Arsenal.

He was handed his first professional contract a year later and saw that deal extended this past summer.

What now?

The youngster is believed to be highly-rated by the Owls and could be seen as a long-term option for the Yorkshire outfit.

A loan move beckons for him now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going, with Aldershot and Dagenham linked.