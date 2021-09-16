Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Chris Hughton now looks to be on the verge of leaving Nottingham Forest after guiding the club to a terrible start to the season.

His side sit rock-bottom of the Championship table after the opening seven games of the season, having claimed just one point so far this campaign.

Shortly after last night’s defeat, John Percy took to Twitter to announce that Hughton looks set to be leaving.

One man who was linked with the job last weekend (Sun on Sunday, 12.09) was former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – the 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Blades earlier in the year.

But Forest fans have mixed views about his potential arrival at the City Ground.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans have said on Twitter about the possibility of Wilder replacing Hughton:

My choice would be wilder. Multiple promotions, had his overlapping centre backs so he's inventive and although his last season was poor, the performances didn't quite match results.

Gets the most from his players #nffc — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) September 16, 2021

I'm sorry to break it to the timeline but when CH is sacked, there's not a chance in hell we'll get the likes of Wilder or Howe or any manager of that level #NFFC — Josh (@joshthutc) September 16, 2021

@nffc a word to the wise Wilder would be the fans choice here. For once give us some hope, belief and some better football. I'm dumbfounded by our support for you so surely give us a little back. Pray for #NFFC — PDNFFC (@PDachio) September 16, 2021

Don’t get the hate from Chris Wilder? Was being lauded as one of the best managers in European football 12 months ago. Promoted with Oxford, Northampton and twice at Sheff Utd and took them to 9th in the PL. We’d be lucky for him to even consider us right now!! #nffc — Jack (@NFFCJRM) September 16, 2021

Please not Wilder or Terry. Wilder will drag us even further backwards and rooted to the bottom of the table is place to recruit an untried manager. #NFFC — Ian Wigginton (@ianwigginton) September 16, 2021

Wilder. Howe. Lampard just forget any of those names we've got no chance getting any of them. #NFFC — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) September 15, 2021