Nottingham Forest lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough in the Championship last night.

Chris Hughton now looks to be on the verge of leaving Nottingham Forest after guiding the club to a terrible start to the season.

His side sit rock-bottom of the Championship table after the opening seven games of the season, having claimed just one point so far this campaign.

Shortly after last night’s defeat, John Percy took to Twitter to announce that Hughton looks set to be leaving.

One man who was linked with the job last weekend (Sun on Sunday, 12.09) was former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder – the 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving the Blades earlier in the year.

But Forest fans have mixed views about his potential arrival at the City Ground.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans have said on Twitter about the possibility of Wilder replacing Hughton: