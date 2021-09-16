Nottingham Forest are poised to sack Chris Hughton.

Nottingham Forest are set to part company with their manager after their loss to Middlesbrough last night, according to the Daily Telegraph journalist John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 15, 2021

Here are five early candidates who the Reds could consider-

Eddie Howe

The 43-year-old is available and may emerge on Nottingham Forest’s radar. He has been weighing up his options over the past 12 months since his departure from AFC Bournemouth and is waiting for the right opportunity.

Chris Wilder

He guided Sheffield United to promotion to the Premier League in 2019 and would be ideal for the Reds. The Blades sacked him in March this year and he has been out of the dugout for the past six months.

Steve Cooper

The Welshman has had an impressive past two years in charge of Swansea City and is an option for Forest. He guided the Swans to the Championship Play-Offs in both of his seasons in charge there.

Alex Neil

He has bags of experience in the Football League from previous spells at Norwich City and Preston North End. Neil, like Wilder, has been out of the game since March.

John Terry

The former Chelsea and England starlet has been linked with Nottingham Forest over recent times but has been quick to quash the speculation this week. However, he could be targeted should reports that Hughton is on the brink of leaving are true as he hunts for his first managerial role.