Fulham won 4-1 away at Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Marco Silva’s Fulham returned to the top of the Championship table with an impressive 4-1 win away at Birmingham City last night.

The Whites scored twice either side of half-time thanks to goals from Dennis Odoi and Harry Wilson, and two from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But at the other end, Paulo Gazzaniga put in an impressive performance in goal for Fulham.

The former Spurs man pulled off a number of impressive saves to keep Birmingham’s score down to just one, which came late on from a Troy Deeney penalty.

The 29-year-old Gazzaniga has now played every minute of Fulham’s Championship campaign so far and looks to be cementing his spot as Silva’s no.1 choice.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about his performance v Birmingham City last night:

Great win for #ffc last evening. Still areas we need to improve though. Vulnerability defending set pieces is still an issue – But for Gazzaniga it could easily have been 4-3. Also, we’re hardly winning any aerial balls in midfield, which can be a problem against high ball teams. — Dave (@doydoy64) September 16, 2021

That wouldn’t have been as comfortable as it was if it wasn’t for Paulo Gazzaniga properly turning up today, love that for him — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚊𝚗𝚎 (@urghbusani) September 15, 2021

Tosin outstanding tonight and you know what well played Gazzaniga much maligned and unfairly in my opinion – came up trumps when he needed to in that second half 👏🏻👏🏻 — Ollie Beales (@obeales82) September 15, 2021

Clinical at one end, bailed out by Gazzaniga making saves he had no right to make at the other — Warren Yates (@_yates17) September 15, 2021

Gazzaniga showed that he is to be a starter! — Harry Wilson Fan Account 🇦🇷 (@FulhargFc) September 15, 2021

Great to see us back winning solid debut from chalobah and a great performance from Gazzaniga, Tosin and wilson 👏 👏 #COYW — Peter Eddison (@PeterEddison) September 15, 2021

Dear Mr Gazzaniga On behalf of every Fulham fan, we're sorry. — Sahil Mufti (@muftipks) September 15, 2021

Gazzaniga has been brilliant tonight bar the shocking kicking in the first half. That's 3 or 4 great saves this evening. — Matthew (@MGK1684) September 15, 2021