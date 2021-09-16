Fulham won 4-1 away at Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Marco Silva’s Fulham returned to the top of the Championship table with an impressive 4-1 win away at Birmingham City last night.

The Whites scored twice either side of half-time thanks to goals from Dennis Odoi and Harry Wilson, and two from Aleksandar Mitrovic.

But at the other end, Paulo Gazzaniga put in an impressive performance in goal for Fulham.

The former Spurs man pulled off a number of impressive saves to keep Birmingham’s score down to just one, which came late on from a Troy Deeney penalty.

The 29-year-old Gazzaniga has now played every minute of Fulham’s Championship campaign so far and looks to be cementing his spot as Silva’s no.1 choice.

See what these Fulham fans had to say on Twitter about his performance v Birmingham City last night: