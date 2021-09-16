Birmingham City lost 4-1 at home to Fulham in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Fulham had a two-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from Dennis Odoi and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Harry Wilson would then add a third and Mitrovic a fourth late on, before Troy Deeney scored a consolation from the spot late on.

It was a disappointing loss for Lee Bowyer’s side who’d enjoyed a good start to the campaign, and who’d only conceded three goals in the Championship prior to last night’s defeat.

The win sees Fulham return to the top of the table whilst Blues drop into 10th.

One man stood out as playing particular poorly though – Ivan Sunjic.

The Croat has featured six times in the Championship this season but in what is now his third season at the club, he continues to split opinion.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance v Fulham last night:

Roberts will get slated but I have seen sunjic put 3 players under pressure now with his horrendous passing…. We move. — Adam Plows (@plows18) September 15, 2021

Sunjic and Woods cost us that game massively, nowhere to be seen in the middle all game — Declan (@DecDavis_) September 15, 2021

Sunjic couldn’t trap a bag of wet cement. #BCFC — Rich Yates (@RichardYates9) September 15, 2021

Sunjic has been so off it tonight #bcfc — Kermit Frognandes (@MerchantSeaweed) September 15, 2021

Sunjic was a monster against derby, struggled and got overrun tonight, woods needs a grafter next to him to find the space to get on the ball — Tim (@timbcfc97) September 15, 2021

Gardner starts over Sunjic for me for the next few games, seriously unimpressed with what he offers us, or rather what he doesnt — Declan (@DecDavis_) September 15, 2021

Not surprised by the defeat as Fulham have premiership quality and will definitely be in the mix come May. Highlights where we are in all honestly which is a work in progress season. Don’t really see Sunjic or Hogs as long term for LB. Maybe Gards & Deeney can start games now? — Ian Griffin (@Ian78967767) September 15, 2021