Birmingham City lost 4-1 at home to Fulham in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Fulham had a two-goal lead at the break thanks to goals from Dennis Odoi and Aleksandar Mitrovic. Harry Wilson would then add a third and Mitrovic a fourth late on, before Troy Deeney scored a consolation from the spot late on.

It was a disappointing loss for Lee Bowyer’s side who’d enjoyed a good start to the campaign, and who’d only conceded three goals in the Championship prior to last night’s defeat.

The win sees Fulham return to the top of the table whilst Blues drop into 10th.

One man stood out as playing particular poorly though – Ivan Sunjic.

The Croat has featured six times in the Championship this season but in what is now his third season at the club, he continues to split opinion.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance v Fulham last night: