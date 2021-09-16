Alan Nixon says a decision regarding Derby County’s English Football League punishment is ‘not far away’, after months of back and forth between the two.

Derby and the EFL have been involved in a bitter feud for close to 18 months now. The Rams are set to be punished heavily for a breach of financial regulations which has already seen them fined £100,000.

But Derby County face further punishment and a points penalty has seemed the most likely outcome.

Now, The Sun report Nixon says that there’s ‘due to be a decision very soon’ regarding Derby’s final punishment, and that the club will either ‘take a fixed penalty’ or see their fate decided by a commission yet again.

He tweeted last night:

Derby have started the new season relative strongly under Wayne Rooney. His side sit in 16th-place of the table after the opening seven games and having claimed as many points.

But a points penalty would thrust their season into chaos – The Telegraph’s John Percy previously reported that the club faces a potential 12-point penalty, having already been handed a three-point suspended penalty for a single late payment of their players and staff last season.

Either way, Derby need to find out their fate and press on with their future. This ongoing saga with the EFL has made for grim reading throughout but once done and dusted, the club can press on with whatever situation they find themselves in.

Up next for them is a home clash v Stoke City this weekend.