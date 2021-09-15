Nottingham Forest are set to sack Chris Hughton after their midweek defeat to Middlesbrough, according to reports.

Perhaps expected, but Chris Hughton is set to leave #nffc after a 6th defeat in 7 league matches. — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 15, 2021

Pressure has been piling on the shoulders of Chris Hughton after Nottingham Forest’s abysmal start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, after falling to sixth defeat in seven Championship games, the City Ground outfit are set to relieve the 62-year-old of his services.

As per The Telegraph reporter John Percy, Hughton is set to depart Nottingham Forest following their loss to Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.

Neil Warnock’s side ran away 2-0 winners on the night, with summer signings Andraz Sporar and Onel Hernandez condemning Hughton and Forest to yet another defeat.

With the former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss reportedly heading for the exit door, it awaits to be seen if and when the club confirm the decision.

Then, their attentions will turn to bringing a replacement in as they bid to turn around their fortunes and kick their season into action.

Hughton’s time with Forest

The Irishman was appointed at the City Ground back in October, coming in to replace Sabri Lamouchi.

Overall, he took charge of 53 Nottingham Forest games, guiding them to 14 wins and 17 draws, while falling to 22 defeats (Transfermarkt).

Up next for Forest

Huddersfield Town await Nottingham Forest this weekend, so it remains to be seen who is in charge for the clash with the Terriers.

While Forest have faltered this season, Carlos Corberan’s side have gone from strength to strength. The Terriers sit in 6th as it stands, picking up 13 points from their opening seven games.