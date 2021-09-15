Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has admitted that he is going through the toughest test of his managerial career so far as the Tractor Boys’ struggles to continue.

After a summer revamp of the Ipswich Town playing squad, the League One side’s struggles on the pitch have continued.

As it stands, the Tractor Boys are without a win across all competitions this season. They’ve lost three and draw three in their opening six games in League One, leaving them sat in 22nd place.

Now, Cook has admitted that he is facing the biggest test of his career at this time.

Speaking with Suffolk News, Cook stated that he leaves games “unhappy and frustrated”, leaving him with the most significant task of his career so far.

However, he adds he is the one in a “fortunate position”, as he’s the one that can turn it around.

Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s the biggest test of character in my managerial career.

“I’ve just told the players that and I don’t mind telling you that.

“I watch the game as a fan. Do I leave happy? No. I leave unhappy and frustrated. I’m in a fortunate position, though, where I can do something about it. The frustration is there for everyone, all of the staff included, we have to pick ourselves up and change the cycle.”

It awaits to be seen if Cook can turn Ipswich’s fortunes around, with a promotion push wanted by both the club and supporters.

Up next for Ipswich Town

The Portman Road club will get another chance to kick their season into action this weekend, with Lincoln City awaiting the Tractor Boys.

The Imps, who were also in the battle for the play-offs season, currently sit in 15th place. However, despite being slightly lower in the table than they may have hoped, they come into the clash off the back of a draw with promotion contenders Rotherham United.

Lincoln also thrashed Cambridge United last weekend, so they will be hoping to continue their strong form against Ipswich.