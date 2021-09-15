West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has confirmed youngster Rayhaan Tulloch is set for another 10 days on the sidelines.

After being involved in the Baggies’ opening four Championship games, Rayhaan Tulloch has been absent from the squad for their last three games against Peterborough United, Millwall and Derby County.

The West Brom attacker has had one outing so far this campaign, coming off the bench in the side’s 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Now, an update has emerged on Tulloch’s injury.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, West Brom boss Valerien Ismael has revealed a groin problem could keep him out of action for another 10 days.

Here’s what Ismael had to say on the matter:

“Rayhaan…it’s his groin.

“He’ll miss another 10 days maybe more.”

With Tulloch set for another week or so on the sidelines, the academy graduate could be back in contention for West Brom’s tie against QPR later this month.

It awaits to be seen if the 20-year-old can come back on time as he looks to play a role in the Baggies’ push for a return to the Premier League.

Competition for a starting spot

Ismael has been operating with a single striker at the top of the pitch, and there’s strong competition for the starting spot.

Callum Robinson has started up front for much of the season so far. Kenneth Zohore and Jordan Hugill are also options at centre-forward, while Karlan Grant, who has mainly been playing on the wing, can also be deployed there if needs be.