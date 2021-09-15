Sunderland left-back Denver Hume’s return to fitness is going well after undergoing hamstring surgery in the summer, Lee Johnson has said.

After initially leaving the club at the end of his contract, Sunderland academy graduate Denver Hume returned to the Stadium of Light earlier this month.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his return to action for Lee Johnson’s side after undergoing hamstring surgery earlier this summer.

Now, an update has emerged on Hume’s recovery after his return to training with the Black Cats.

As quoted by the Northern Echo, Sunderland boss Johnson has said the left-back is “doing alright” in his return to training.

He went on to add that they will be remaining patient in their bid to bring him back to full fitness, adding that they will be careful to try and avoid the recurrence of an injury.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s doing alright. He’s doing well.

“He’s trained – we’ve had three pretty tough days to be fair. Two in terms of on the pitch, and one off it, and he’s coped.

“He probably needs a day rest tomorrow now, but he’s moving well. He always moves well anyway, but he’s moving particularly well and looks powerful.

“I think we’ve got to be careful with it given the recurrence of the injuries before, but so far, so good. I’ve been happy with what my eyes have seen.”

With Hume working his way back to full fitness, it will be interesting to see if he can make his way back in to Johnson’s starting 11 upon his return.

The battle for a starting spot

In the early stages of the season, new signing Dennis Cirkin has been holding down the starting spot at left-back.

Youngster Dan Neil, who has mainly been playing in central midfield, can also fill in on the left-hand side of defence if needs be.

It awaits to be seen who emerges as Lee Johnson’s number one choice at left-back once Hume returns, with Cirkin making a good impression in the early stages of his time at the Stadium of Light.