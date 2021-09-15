Leyton Orient boss Kenny Jackett has said “we’ll see what the future brings” as Lincoln City loanee Theo Archibald continues to impress for the O’s.

Following his loan arrival from Lincoln City, 23-year-old Theo Archibald has become a star player for Leyton Orient.

His form has seen him become a popular figure among supporters, chipping in with three goals and two assists in seven League Two outings so far.

Now, manager Kenny Jackett has spoken about Archibald, expressing his delight at the Scot’s form.

As quoted by the Ilford Recorder, Jackett said the club will “see what the future brings” beyond his loan spell at The Breyer Group Stadium.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s on a season-long loan, that’s the situation, but we’ll see what the future brings. He’ll be with us this year and that’s what we’re concentrating on at the moment.

“We have been pleased with him and if you’ve got a song that does help you in terms of being a footballer and a forward.”

Situation at Sincil Bank

Archibald was sent out on loan by Lincoln during the summer window to give him the chance to pick up more game time elsewhere.

The lively winger played only 12 times in his first campaign with the Imps, chipping in with one goal and two assists in the process.

It awaits to be seen how Archibald’s situation with the League One side pans out in the future, with the former Celtic youngster’s focus remaining on matters with Leyton Orient as it stands.

After a strong start to life with Jackett’s side, he will be hoping to keep up his strong form and maintain his place as a popular figure among supporters.