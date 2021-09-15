Blackpool’s young striker Brad Holmes has sealed a loan move to FC United of Manchester, it has been confirmed.

With first-team chances at a premium this season, 18-year-old forward Brad Holmes has left the Tangerines on a temporary basis.

The youngster is yet to make an appearance for Neil Critchley’s first-team this season, only making the bench for Blackpool’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Sunderland.

Now, it has been revealed that Holmes has linked up with non-league side FC United on Manchester on loan.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Blackpool starlet has joined the Northern Premier League side on a youth loan deal, giving him the chance to pick up senior experience away from Bloomfield Road.

His only game time this season has come with the Championship side’s youth teams, so it will be interesting to see how he fares with FC United.

Critchley’s options at striker

Blackpool have some solid options at the top of the pitch, so it makes sense for Holmes to be heading out on loan to pick up more experience.

Jerry Yates, Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Tyreece John-Jules are the main options upfront, while Oliver Sarkic can also be deployed there.

Holmes’ 2020/21 season

The young attacker started to appear in Critchley’s senior side towards the end of the Tangerines’ promotion-winning campaign.

Holmes made five League One appearances last season, making his first start in their 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers on the final day of the season.