Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has dismissed links with a move to the Premier League, admitting the rumours are “very flattering” but insisting he has always been set on playing for Forest.

Over the course of the summer window, star defender Joe Worrall fielded interest from the Premier League.

Top-flight sides Southampton and West Ham United were both said keen on the 24-year-old during the summer, but he ended up remaining at the City Ground, with rumoured failing to develop into anything serious.

Now, with the transfer window out of the way, Worrall has moved to address speculation regarding his future with Nottingham Forest.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Worrall joked that he would have loved a move to either Real Madrid or PSG, before adding that the summer links with the Premier League were “very flattering”.

However, he went on to insist that he doesn’t let the links get to his head and said his head has never been “away from Forest”. Here’s what he had to say:

“There’s always stuff flying about, about players going here, there and everywhere.

“I’d have loved to go to Real Madrid or PSG, but that didn’t materialise!

“Me personally, I’ve watched Forest since I was a young lad, as everyone knows. It’s always been a dream of mine to play for Forest.

“I don’t really let all that sort of stuff affect me. I think that’s very clear to everybody. My head was never away from Forest, ever. It was very flattering, and you always see stuff.

“But for me, I was always set on playing for Forest.”

Forest’s struggles

Amid Nottingham Forest’s dismal start to the new campaign, the time is now for players to stand up and be counted.

Pressure is piling on the shoulders of manager Chris Hughton, so Worrall will be hoping his recent return to the side can help kick them into action as they look to turn around their poor run of form.

The academy graduate, who has donned the armband on a number of occasions, missed the early stages of the season with a calf injury but has started their last two games.