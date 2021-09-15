Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards is being watched over by Spurs, according to reports.

The Posh have got a strong track record on developing young talents before allowing them to move on to bigger things.

Ivan Toney is the prime of the club bringing in a promising player and helping them develop into a Premier League player, while academy talent Adler Nascimento has also made the jump up to the top-flight recently.

Now, as per Football Insider, emerging defender Ronnie Edwards is now attracting interest from the top-tier of English football.

The report claims that North London outfit Spurs are keeping a watchful eye over Edwards’ exploits with Posh.

The 18-year-old has found most of his game time with Peterborough United’s U23s so far this season. However, he has been in the senior picture, playing three times this season and being involved in every Championship matchday squad.

Football Insider states that Spurs scouts were among those in attendance of Posh U23s’ comfortable win over Watford last week.

International recognition

Back in May, Edwards earned a place on England U19s training camp, linking up with the Young Lions for a five-day camp and giving him the chance to showcase his ability on the international stage.

The call came after his breakthrough into Posh’s senior side, with his most eye-catching display coming in a comfortable 4-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on the final day of last season.

Contract situation

After joining from Barnet last summer, Edwards was rewarded with a new deal earlier this year.

He is under contract with Peterborough until the summer of 2025, so the Championship side are in no rush to let him go. With not much senior experience but clearly a promising talent for the future, it will be interesting to see how Edwards’ situation pans out amid Spurs’ interest.