Rotherham United have had a rollercoaster of a start to the League One season, but what three players have overshadowed the not so impressive team performances?

With three wins, one draw and three losses to their name, the Millers have struggled to hit the ground running in League One.

A 2-0 win and an impressive performance at home to Plymouth Argyle opened Rotherham’s account in the new campaign, which was followed by a 1-0 loss at Wigan Athletic and a 1-0 win at Morecambe.

Since then, the Reds have seen themselves on the wrong end of home results against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday in a 2-0 outing and Fleetwood town with a staggering score line of 4-2. A 2-0 win at home to Doncaster Rovers and a 1-1 draw at Lincoln coming in-between the two losses.

Despite the slow start, here are three standout performers for Rotherham United this season.

Michael Smith – WhoScored average rating 7.93

The 6″3 target man has had his best start to a season in his footballing career. With five goals and one assist in seven games, the Geordie frontman is no doubt enjoying his start of the League One campaign. Smith continues being a struggle for the opposition defences, averaging 7.9 aerial duels won per game. Also picking up three Man of the Match awards, there’s no surprise Smith was a wanted man for many top Championship clubs over the summer.

Wes Harding – WhoScored average rating 7.08

Wes Harding has been the shining light in Rotherham’s back three system this season. The Jamaican international is a natural right-back, but has been playing as a wide centre-back for the majority of his time in South Yorkshire. Harding averages 3.7 aerial duels won per game – the second best in the Millers squad after Michael Smith. The defender is fast, strong and can read the game very well. Although he may have had two shaky games, his standout performances certainly overrule them.

Oliver Rathbone – WhoScored average rating 6.97

New summer signing Ollie Rathbone is already a fan favourite among a large majority of Rotherham United fans. The 24-year-old midfielder has brought bags of energy in the midfield, with his key parts of his game including driving forward with the ball at any opportunity and getting stuck in with his challenges in the middle of the park. The Blackburn-born man has registered one assist this season, however, there’s no doubt we will see this number increase if he keeps his level of performances up.