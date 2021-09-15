Swansea City host Millwall in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Swansea City welcome Millwall to South Wales tonight, as both sides look for a win to bolster what’s been poor starts to the campaign for both sides.

The Lions sit in 17th-place of the Championship table having claimed six points from their opening six games, and the Swans in 20th having claimed five.

For Russell Martin tonight, he’ll be without two first-team names in Korey Smith (calf) and Liam Walsh (hamstring) but the Swans boss said on Tuesday that both are back in training and closing in on their respective returns.

Rhys Williams is also fit for tonight’s game after picking up a slight knock in the goalless draw v Hull City last time out.

Predicted XI

Hamer

Bidwell

Williams

Cabango

Bennett

Laird

Grimes

Downes

Paterson

Obafemi

Ntcham

It’s a largely unchanged side for the Swans but with some rotational changes in there.

September is always a hectic time for teams in the Championship and Martin might well consider rotating a couple of names – Ben Cabango is a fine defender to have as back-up and he could replace the 32-year-old Kyle Naughton in defence, with Michael Obafemi coming in for Joel Piroe.

Piroe has been a hit since joining the club and could be a threat coming on late in tonight’s game, with Obafemi potentially getting his first start since signing from Southampton.

A tough game for Swansea tonight and one that looks as though it could be settled by the odd goal – a win for Martin’s side could see them into the top half.