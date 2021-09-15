Middlesbrough had been looking at the prospect of signing a left-back free agent. But Boro boss Neil Warnock claims he has now had to admit defeat.

Middlesbrough wanted to bring in a left sided player to play at either left-back or left centre-back this transfer window, but their pursuits were unsuccessful. They had identified the position as a priority, but were unable to get any deals over the line.

Instead they looked towards the free agent market, but Warnock has revealed that they will instead wait until January to find what he’s looking for.

“There are (left backs available) but there are not that many English players, we were looking at a couple but they got snapped up,” said Warnock.

“It’s pointless just taking anybody on, especially as a lot of the foreign lads that are available haven’t played. It’s really difficult, so if we have to wait until January, we’ll have to do that really.”

Middlesbrough are looking for cover as opposed to a player ready to start most games. Marc Bola is the first-choice in that position, but he has no competition at present.

Thoughts

At the end of last season Middlesbrough had four left-backs at their disposal. Middlesbrough kept Bola on their books, but allowed Marvin Johnson to leave at the end of his contract, and loaned out Hayden Coulson and Jack Robinson to Ipswich Town and Yeovil Town respectively.

Now that Bola is injured they have no fit natural left-backs at the club, having had four just two months ago. This feels like a lack of planning more than anything and now Boro and Warnock are clambering to find replacements with no success.

Depending on the extent of the injury to Bola they could be without a left-back until January, when they will dip into the transfer market, but this could be detrimental to their season before then, with wingers Isaiah Jones and Marcus Tavernier likely to play there out of position in the meantime.