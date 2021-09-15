Fulham travel to Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Fulham head to St Andrew’s tonight, to face a Birmingham City side who’ve enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

Lee Bowyer has his Blues side sitting in 9th-place of the Championship table after six games compared to Marco Silva’s Fulham who sit in 3rd, and who have the chance to go top of the Championship table with a win tonight.

Fulham have some injuries to contend with though – Tom Cairney (knee) and Terrence Kongolo (knee) remain longer-term absentees for the Whites, with Kenny Tete (hamstring) joining them in the physio’s room after his injury last month.

Fabio Carvalho (foot) looks to be 50/50 for tonight’s game but Harry Wilson (head) looks set for a return to action.

Predicted XI

Gazzaniga

Odoi

Adarabioyo

Ream

Bryan

Onomah

Seri

Wilson

Quina

Cavaleiro

Mitrovic

Fulham have great depth across the pitch and so expect Silva to make one or two rotational changes ahead of a busy September.

Wilson should return to the starting XI and could replace Bobby Decordova-Reid on the right-wing, with a change at left-back possible after a tired performance form Antonee Robinson v Blackpool last time out

Joe Bryan is quality cover in that position but he and his teammates will need to give everything they have to claim the win away at Birmingham tonight.

They’ve proved extremely difficult to beat under Bowyer and they have a decent bout of attacking potency about them too – the likes of Scot Hogan can really unsettle Championship defences, and they’re defensibly shrewd too having only conceded three goals in the Championship so far this season.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 19:45.