Middlesbrough are likely to be without the injured trio of Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, and Martin Payero for their trip to Nottingham Forest in midweek, as confirmed by manager Neil Warnock.

Middlesbrough have started the season with mixed fortunes. They sit in 18th place with one win, three draws and two defeats, but a win this evening could take them back up into midtable and as high as 11th.

Nottingham Forest are winless and are rock bottom of the Championship standings and so Boro will fancy their chances of getting their first win in five.

But Neil Warnock’s side will have to do it without Paddy McNair, Marc Bola, and Martin Payero. The trio have picked up injuries this week and are likely to miss out for this evening’s visit to the City Ground according to the Boro boss.

“I doubt [McNair] will make it,” Warnock said.

“He has slight strain on the inside of his lower hamstring. He’s going to do a little bit today.

“I’m hoping him and Marc Bola will be on the grass but we won’t be rushing them.”

Warnock revealed that Payero has been impressing in training, but he has sustained an ankle injury which means he will sit out tonight’s fixture.

“Martin had just had his best training session, and then goes and does his ankle in the last few minutes,” he said.

“It wasn’t anything too damaging, his ankle was just bruised, but but by going over his ankle he tweaked something higher up.

“I don’t think it’s anything too long, but if it’s too soon for tomorrow I’m not sure.”

Middlesbrough will also be without long-term absentees Sammy Ameobi, Marcus Browne and Darnell Fisher. Both wingers are expected to return in the coming months, but Fisher will miss the entire campaign.

Thoughts

Admittedly Payero is taking time to settle in and hasn’t been utilised as much as supporters would have wanted. But the absence of Bola and McNair could be far more crucial.

The lack of options at left-back is a concern and so Isaiah Jones or Marcus Tavernier could be utilised out of position as a left wing-back instead of Bola. McNair’s injury means Jeremy Lea Siliki could come in for his first start since making his loan switch from Ligue 1 side Rennes on Deadline Day.