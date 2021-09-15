Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has hailed the impact of Dylan Williams in Tuesday evening’s draw at West Brom.

Derby County travelled to The Hawthorns last night. They faced a huge uphill challenge in claiming anything from the league leaders but after a courageous performance, the Rams left with a point and a clean sheet following a 0-0 draw.

There we a number of impressive player performance across Derby County’s starting XI and none more so that Williams.

The 18-year-old only made his Championship debut in the final minutes of the defeat at Birmingham City last Friday but started and played the full 90 minutes at The Hawthorns last night.

Having his say on the left-back, Rams boss Rooney told RamsTV:

“I thought young Dylan at left wing-back was incredible really, to think he only turned 18 yesterday, to come in as a defensive player in a defensive role is difficult for a young lad… The biggest compliment I can give him is I’m willing to come away to West Brom and start him, because he deserves it.

“Even first-half you can see, he’s taking his time, their manager’s getting frustrated – old head on young shoulders.”

Derby County moved up to 14th-place of the Championship table with last night’s point, whilst West Brom remain in the top spot but now level on points with Bournemouth in 2nd.

There’s been some inspiring performance from Rooney’s side so far this season and their showing against West Brom last night is right up there as one of their bravest.

Williams in particular summed up the courage and heart shown by Derby County and he could go on to become a really important member of the first-team this season, with squad names still few and far between for Rooney.

Up next for the Rams is the visit of Stoke City this weekend.