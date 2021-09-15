West Brom drew 0-0 at home to Derby County in the Championship last night.

Valerien Ismael will have felt that his side dropped points last night. They welcomed a Derby County side who’ve proved plucky this season but a trip to The Hawthorns looked as though it’d be too much for them to handle.

Though an inspired performance from Rams stopper Kelle Roos kept the scores level and split the points in the end.

Speaking to wba.co.uk after the game, Ismael offered his verdict on the draw:

“We kept a clean sheet, but unfortunately we didn’t score. After the first five games in the Championship I think everyone in the league got a clear picture of what West Bromwich Albion are all about.

“Now it’s clear, it’s a trend that opponents come here and defend and don’t take too many risks. We need to adapt to this way of thinking and this type of opposition by maintaining our energy and intensity.”

It was a criticism of Ismael’s Barnsley side last year – they had no Plan B. Ismael’s brand of football is recognisably offensive and direct and he’s transferred that over to West Brom.

Derby shut up shop last night and at times were hanging on for dear life, but they kept West Brom out – the Baggies had a staggering 25 goal attempts last night but only nine of those hit the target, with Derby having only four goal attempts and not registering a single shot on target.

“The most important thing is that we created the chances and we dominated the game,” Ismael continued. “We were on top throughout, we just couldn’t find that goal unfortunately.

“If we can apply the intensity which we showed in the second half from the first minute, the game would be easier for us because the opponent will be tired.”

Plan B for the Baggies?

This situation could crop up throughout the season for West Brom – facing a team lower in the league who play on the defensive throughout, and eventually frustrate and keep West Brom at bay.

But Ismael is correct. His side did create plenty enough chances last night and they did dominate the game, only losing out on all three points thanks to the heroics of Roos.

There are definite positives to take from the draw v Derby County but also a lot for Ismael to ponder. His side remain top of the Championship though, with a trip to Preston North End next on the cards.