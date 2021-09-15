Sheffield United drew 2-2 at home to Preston North End in the Championship last night, owing to an injury time equaliser for the visitors.

Morgan Gibbs-White opened the scoring early on for Sheffield United. They returned to Bramall Lane after their demolition of Peterborough United at home last weekend, but would find things more difficult v Preston last night.

Daniel Johnson’s goal ensured that the two sides went into the break at 1-1 before Sander Berge came off the bench to score what looked to be the winning goal on 84 minutes.

Though 10 minutes later in the 94th minute of the game, Emil Riis scored a last-gasp equaliser for Preston North End who left South Yorkshire with a credible point.

Robin Olsen made his debut in goal for the Blades last night. But the Swede would be at fault for Johnson’s goal last night after he was caught in no man’s land – speaking on the 31-year-old’s performance, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic told sufc.co.uk:

“He’s working with us, really short time, of course he need to adapt himself. It’s a completely new situation for him, he made one really great save and I’m sure he will help us in everything what is ahead of us.”

Elsewhere, Ben Osborn missed the game through injury. The midfielder scored twice in the win over Peterborough United but was left out of the squad entirely last night and Jokanovic has revealed that the 27-year-old is suffering from illness.

“It’s a health issue, he’s sick. I hope he will be available for next training,” Jokanovic said.

The point last night leaves the Blades in 16th-place of the Championship table – up next for them is a trip to Hull City this weekend.