Derby County drew 0-0 away at West Brom on Tuesday evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed to The Hawthorns last night, for what promised to be one of their toughest away assignments of the season against title-challengers West Brom.

But the Rams frustrated Valerien Ismael’s Baggies and eventually came away with a really impressive point, and one man stood out for Derby supporters – Kelle Roos.

The 29-year-old has been Rooney’s no.1 choice keeper this season but has often split opinion among fans.

Last night though, the 29-year-old made a number of impressive saves to keep the score goalless and to eventually hand Derby a point which takes them up to 14th-place in the Championship table.

West Brom remain top of the table but now level on points with Bournemouth.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Roos’ performance last night: