Derby County drew 0-0 away at West Brom on Tuesday evening.

Wayne Rooney’s side headed to The Hawthorns last night, for what promised to be one of their toughest away assignments of the season against title-challengers West Brom.

But the Rams frustrated Valerien Ismael’s Baggies and eventually came away with a really impressive point, and one man stood out for Derby supporters – Kelle Roos.

The 29-year-old has been Rooney’s no.1 choice keeper this season but has often split opinion among fans.

Last night though, the 29-year-old made a number of impressive saves to keep the score goalless and to eventually hand Derby a point which takes them up to 14th-place in the Championship table.

West Brom remain top of the table but now level on points with Bournemouth.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about Roos’ performance last night:

Good point last night. But my god we rode our luck. Scoring goals is gonna be a big big problem!! Roos, Davies & Jags immense!! UTR 🐏⚪️⚫️ #dcfc — Dean Anthony 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@deanorams6388) September 15, 2021

Roos easily man of the match tonight! Jags and Davies were solid at the back, was a defensive masterclass, thought rooney got the tactics spot on tonight, Dylan Williams looked very composed for his first start, all in all a very decent point! Onto Stoke #dcfc #dcfcfans — Vikramjit Singh Dosanjh (@viksinghdosanjh) September 14, 2021

A good point tonight for #dcfc. Roos, Davies and Jagielka were all immense. Tough to play any football against an Ismael side, so matching them up was a good decision, even if it wasn't great viewing. Could look an even better point if it's backed up by three more at the weekend. — Luke Thrower (@LukeThrower45) September 14, 2021

Survived a second-half onslaught by the league leaders with a gutsy, battling performance.

Roos was superb in goal tonight.

The lads showed great character and fully deserved the point.

Bring on Stoke.

Come On You Rams!#DCFC #dcfcfans #Rams #Derby #WBA #Championship https://t.co/20McHrWJRC — Paul D. Bull (@paulbully) September 14, 2021

Great display from Roos. On the subject of goalkeepers in general (not just ours) when people say he’s a ‘good shot stopper’ that’s his job. If they can’t save shots they shouldn’t be there. Consistency is key in that position & one swallow doesn’t make a summer. #dcfcfans — Daniel Warwick (@derbydaniel) September 14, 2021

Tell you what, that’s some response to Friday. Roos’ best display in a Derby shirt. Davies and Jags unreal. West Brom should have bagged though. Thought we needed more from who came on but it was a very tough game. Delighted with a point #dcfc #dcfcfans — Richard Cusack (@RichardCusackBM) September 14, 2021

Kelle roos brilliant tonight

Comments about 1 good game doesn't mean he should be ahead of Marshall… Marshall also made so many calamitous errors .. Wasn't a pretty performance but perfect defensively..

Smash the ball clear and set up again #dcfc #dcfcfans — Wayne Rooney's Andy Simpson (@Andydcfc91) September 14, 2021