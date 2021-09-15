West Brom drew 0-0 at home to Derby County last night.

Valerien Ismael’s side welcomed Derby County last night, in what should’ve been a routine home win for the title-challengers.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams though have surprised a few so far this season and they did so again last night, putting in a commendable performance to come away with an equally commendable point on the road.

For the Baggies, it’s a missed opportunity and it allowed Bournemouth to draw level on points with them in 2nd after their win over QPR.

For West Brom fans though, Karlan Grant took the brunt of the online criticism- the striker has scored just once in seven games so far this season, having scored just once in the Premier League last season too.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance last night: