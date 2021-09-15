West Brom drew 0-0 at home to Derby County last night.

Valerien Ismael’s side welcomed Derby County last night, in what should’ve been a routine home win for the title-challengers.

Wayne Rooney’s Rams though have surprised a few so far this season and they did so again last night, putting in a commendable performance to come away with an equally commendable point on the road.

For the Baggies, it’s a missed opportunity and it allowed Bournemouth to draw level on points with them in 2nd after their win over QPR.

For West Brom fans though, Karlan Grant took the brunt of the online criticism- the striker has scored just once in seven games so far this season, having scored just once in the Premier League last season too.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on Twitter about the 23-year-old’s performance last night:

Grady Hugill Robbo on Saturday and it should have been those three starting last night. Grant offers absolutely nothing. #wba — Jack (@Jackk_Ross) September 15, 2021

If somebody can genuinely tell me what Grant brings to the team, and it’s a valid reason, I’ll transfer you £10. Go#wba — Christian Cockayne (@MrCCockayne) September 14, 2021

We have to play Hugil, Grady and Robinson. Grant and Philips poor again. #wba — Jase B (@WBA78part2) September 14, 2021

Drop Grant Next Game Start Hugil. I'd go Robbo one side and Grady the other. #WBA — DOOD (@DoodWBA) September 14, 2021

Huddersfield had our pants down with Grant and made most on here think we’ve had a bargain and a proper striker. #wba — Jay Salmon (@JamesSalmWBA) September 14, 2021

#WBA Val Ball can work but the players have got to step up more. Especially the front 3. Time and again when Derby had a throw they had 6 men still behind the ball yet we were pulling 10 back. You can’t press like that. Grant not good enough. Robinson should have stayed on. — The Last Blairite #TrueLabour (@LastBlairite) September 14, 2021

Hugill has to start as our number 9 from now on starting against Preston. With grady and Robinson being the best options to to either side of him. Bloke offered more in 1 half than grant has in 7 games. #wba — Luke Rowland (@LukeRowland015) September 14, 2021