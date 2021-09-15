QPR lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Mark Warburton’s side travelled to the south coast to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, with both going into last night’s fixture unbeaten in the league so far.

QPR though would lose their unbeaten streak – they put in a fighting performance against tough opposition but couldn’t find a way through on the night.

First half goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dom Solanke cancelled out Sam McCallum’s first goal for the R’s in the second half, and one Osman Kakay came under some strong criticism from QPR fans.

The right-back came in for only his second league start of the season but undoubtedly struggled against tough opposition.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance: