QPR lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship last night.

Mark Warburton’s side travelled to the south coast to face Scott Parker’s Bournemouth, with both going into last night’s fixture unbeaten in the league so far.

QPR though would lose their unbeaten streak – they put in a fighting performance against tough opposition but couldn’t find a way through on the night.

First half goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dom Solanke cancelled out Sam McCallum’s first goal for the R’s in the second half, and one Osman Kakay came under some strong criticism from QPR fans.

The right-back came in for only his second league start of the season but undoubtedly struggled against tough opposition.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 24-year-old’s performance:

#qpr kakay not ready for this league… slow, not good on the ball… pacy CB is right …we lack one — Raghu Bala (@raghurambala) September 15, 2021

So then #QPR fans, are you done lying to yourselves about Kakay being better than Kane? — Leon QPR (@LeonSelby72) September 14, 2021

For me Kakay a big weak link in the team tonight. I like him maybe as a a squad player, But Poor touch. Doesn’t offer much going forward. His mistake for the 2nd not marking the guy on the left. He got done twice when they hit the post 2nd half. He seems nervous to me. #QPR — Les superhoops (@Lessuperhoops) September 14, 2021

Kakay seemed a little bit lost tonight , think he is a decent defender but going forward struggles with final ball. Albert may be a better option at RWB. when we have the ball for long periods ? #QPR — Frank Murphy (@Frankmurf) September 14, 2021

#QPR when the MOTM was the Bournemouth keeper it tells you all you need to know,but it was only a matter of time before we just couldn't salvage the game from conceding poor goals,seriously though he can't keep picking Kakay,his lack of concentration costs us a goal every time — mick (@qprmicky) September 14, 2021

#QPR If Odubajo can’t play then feel Albert has to start at wingback and bring Kakay on!

Kakay don’t look up to the Championship!

Always out of position and doesn’t seem to have energy to recover. — neil flynn 💙 (@neilflynn61) September 14, 2021

Kakay was poor. start adomah in a 433 on saturday he would do a better job than kakay unless moses is back, andre gray has to start wether its just him or him n austin/ dykes #QPR — ALFIE LOWINGS (@AlfieLowings) September 14, 2021

All those great comebacks have been hiding some poor defensive systems.

Kakay not getting back. Midfielders not closing down space in front of the back three. #QPR https://t.co/9qOLdwhPAk — 💉 Tim Coghlan 💉 (@bohdia) September 14, 2021