Sheffield United hosted fellow Championship strugglers Preston North End last night, following the Blades’ weekend win over Peterborough United.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side had sprung into life and they took an early lead v the Lilywhites too, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring after just seven minutes.

But Daniel Johnson would equalise for Preston before half-time.

Sander Berge then came on after the restart and it looked as though the Norwegian had handed his side a late win with a goal in the 84th minute, only for Emil Riis to score in the 94th minute to give the visitors an impressive point on the road.

A few names came under the spotlight last night, none more so than Jack Robinson.

The 28-year-old started his fifth Championship game of the season last night but continuously comes under scrutiny from watching Sheffield United fans.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Robinson’s performance last night:

A few weeks ago we had no mid couldnt create ote now we got a real baller a few older players having competition has inspired em so we can now attack but still cant defend simple stuff these late goals killin us. Robinson in 1st team is absolutely mad 2 #sufc #twitterblades! — Sinead (@MissJSCS) September 14, 2021

Davies will obviously play when fit but surely lopata or Gordon are better options than Robinson. Blokes woeful #twitterblades #sufc — Jonathan Chapman (@Jonochapman19) September 14, 2021

RND is not the answer. Decent going forward but gets caught out at the back far to often. Robinson, well less the said the better, pathetic. Davies has to be fit for Saturday. Him and Sander in to the 11 for me #sufc — Adam (@adz6786) September 14, 2021

Let’s be honest. We should have won that. By far the best team. Take the point and move on. It’s the Championship, it happens. On the negatives. Our left hand side is horrible. Jack Robinson should never play again, RND needs to improve. Onto Hull 👊. #sufc #twitterblades #SHUPRE — Justin Rice (@Justin23Rice) September 14, 2021

Jack Robinson's last game for Sheffield United can't come soon enough #sufc #twitterblades — Jordan Paterson (@ImpoliteDoodle) September 14, 2021

Nyron Nosworthy > Jack Robinson #sufc — Cameron Smith (@Cam35085551) September 14, 2021

Positives are we looked threatening going forward again and bringing sander, hourihane and brewster off bench gives us so many options. Weve also signed davies as cb so hopefully we dont have to see robinson play another minute and id bring enda back in for norrington! #sufc — Joseph (@Boy_Better_Joe) September 14, 2021