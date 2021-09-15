Sheffield United drew 2-2 at home to Preston North End last night.

Sheffield United hosted fellow Championship strugglers Preston North End last night, following the Blades’ weekend win over Peterborough United.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side had sprung into life and they took an early lead v the Lilywhites too, with Morgan Gibbs-White scoring after just seven minutes.

But Daniel Johnson would equalise for Preston before half-time.

Sander Berge then came on after the restart and it looked as though the Norwegian had handed his side a late win with a goal in the 84th minute, only for Emil Riis to score in the 94th minute to give the visitors an impressive point on the road.

A few names came under the spotlight last night, none more so than Jack Robinson.

The 28-year-old started his fifth Championship game of the season last night but continuously comes under scrutiny from watching Sheffield United fans.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Robinson’s performance last night: