Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a dream start to the season as they sit in 2nd-place (one point clear of 3rd-place with a game in hand) in the Sky Bet League One with a after the first six matches of the season.

Despite having arguably the toughest first five fixtures in the division, the Latics have managed to pick up 13 points after four wins, against Rotherham United, Charlton Athletic, Portsmouth and Doncaster Rovers, one draw against Wycombe Wanderers and one defeat against Sunderland.

There’s been many impressive individual performances so far this season but here’s three Wigan Athletic players who have impressed:

Will Keane

The 28 year-old Will Keane has been a real talisman for the Latics so far this season with his performances. The Manchester United academy graduate has seemed to have settled really well at Wigan since joining in October 2020.

Keane (brother of Everton defender Michael Keane) has operated a different role to usual for the Latics under manager Leam Richardson, playing behind the striker in a number 10 position. Keane has managed 20 goal contributions in 40 matches since operating this role behind the striker for Wigan, the best return at any club throughout his career. The former Ipswich Town attacker most recently scored a brace against Doncaster Rovers taking his tally for the season to three.

Will Keane v Doncaster Rovers: Passing Accuracy – 93.3%

Touches – 42

Passes – 30

Tackles – 2

Fouled – 2

Shots – 2

Goals – 2#WAFC #LeagueOne #EFL pic.twitter.com/jJrzNWC2it — The Near Post (@TheNearPostEFL) September 13, 2021

Jack Whatmough

Twitter: 🏆 Your PoTM @JackWhatmough3 😍 #wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE https://t.co/2T2ba2JoSx (@LaticsOfficial

Since joining the club on a free transfer from Portsmouth over the summer, centre-half Jack Whatmough has really excited Latics fans with his spectacular performances. In his first month at the club, Whatmough has already claimed Fans’ Player of the Month award winning over 36% of the votes.

The 25 year-old has been the focal point of the defence that has kept three clean sheets in the opening six matches and has the second best defensive record in the division.

Jack Watmough on a free is some signing btw, absolute rolls royce defender #wafc — Dan 🇸🇱 (@DanWAFC03) August 14, 2021

Kell Watts

Newcastle United centre-back Kell Watts joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan over the summer transfer window. Very few fans knew what to expect of the former Plymouth Argyle loanee after many of their fans had mixed opinions about the 21 year-old.

Since joining the club Watts has more than proven the doubters wrong with his impressive performances. Whilst having the former England U19 international in the back four Latics have only conceded twice keeping three clean sheets, the fans have really enjoyed watching the youngster play and look forward to seeing what he can offer in the rest of the season.