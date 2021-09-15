QPR were in a spiral around Christmas last year and could easily have dispensed with the services of boss Mark Warburton.

They stuck by him and he drove them just shy of the play-offs across the second half of last season’s campaign.

QPR sit in 6th – a play-off position – in a 2021/22 campaign that is only seven games old for them.

Last night they visited Bournemouth and it was a trip to the south coast that saw them beaten for the first time this season.

The home side Cherries struck first through Jaidon Anthony (12′) before he turned from scorer to provider for Dominic Solanke (37′). That 2-0 scoreline was how the first half ended.

QPR left-sided midfielder Sam McCallum (57′) pulled on back for the Londoners early in the second half. However, despite searching for a winner, QPR couldn’t make that telling strike to give them at least a share of the points.

Here are three QPR players who let boss Mark Warburton down in their loss to high-flying Bournemouth.

Lyndon Dykes – WhoScored rating 6.14

Leading scorer Dykes (three goals) was pulled off at half-time by Mark Warburton as he looked at other options such as Andre Gray.

During his half on the pitch, the Scotland international didn’t really light up proceedings. He won just three of his eight contested headers and positioned himself for one shot that was easily saved.

Dykes will be another QPR man who will hope to find his mojo on Saturday and hit the ground running against Bristol City.

Stefan Johansen – WhoScored rating 6.19

Johansen saw a lot of QPR’s possession (6.9%) and completed with very high accuracy (92%). However, his 47 completed passes saw only one key pass create a chance for a teammate.

Away from that side of his game, the 30-year-old only made one tackle, was dribbled once and made just one interception of a Bournemouth pass.

Whilst it was not a disastrous performance, Johansen could have done so much more with the ball than he did do.

Rob Dickie – WhoScored rating 6.25

25-year-old Dickie was playing on the right-hand side of a back-three at the Vitality Stadium.

The big defender was solid in the air, winning a match-topping six headers. He also passed accurately (87%) and completed at a high volume (60 completed passes).

However, he was dribbled past twice by Bournemouth players, making just one tackle. It was his error, dithering on the ball, that allowed Jaiden Anthony to dispossess him and score Bournemouth’s opener.

It will be something that he will want to not dwell on as QPR get ready to entertain Bristol City at Loftus Road on Saturday.

All data derived from the Bournemouth vs Queens Park Rangers match profile on the WhoScored website.