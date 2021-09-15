Sheffield United went into last night’s game at Bramall Lane against Preston North End in what must have been high spirits.

Last time out The Blades had put Peterborough United to the sword by a 6-2 scoreline.

With that degree of form behind them, Sheffield United would have been the favourites to win. However, the visiting Lilywhites are no pushover on their day.

Yesterday was one of those days.

Sheffield United surged out to an early lead with Morgan Gibbs-White (7′) grabbing a quick opener. That lead didn’t last long with Daniel Johnson (19′) responding for North End. That as the score at the half.

It was a game where the home side Blades hogged possession and did so in the face of a dogged Preston outfit. It was a game that was also settled on two late goals.

Sheffield United grabbed what they must have thought was a late winner through Sander Berge (84′) to make it 2-1.

However, Preston’s Emil Riis Jakobsen (90+4′) popped up at the death to grab a late point and make the score 2-2 at the final whistle,

Here are three Sheffield United players whose performances dropped off tonight against Preston North End.

Robin Olsen – WhoScored rating 5.73

Goalkeeper Olsen made two saves in the game which were crucial in one way to keeping The Blades in the game.

However, on-loan Olsen might have made the saves but it was his error that allowed Johnson to equalise for Preston.

The on-loan Roma ‘keeper came rushing out of his goal to meet Johnson. The Preston man’s first touch left the Blades stopper stranded and allowed an empty-net tap-in.

Luke Freeman – WhoScored rating 6.23

Freeman played 61 minutes of the draw against Frankie McAvoy’s Preston, being replaced by Norwegian Sander Berge,

Playing on the left of an attacking midfield three, Freeman didn’t really impose the game as he is capable of.

He only fashioned one off-target shot in the game, completed 25 of his 34 passes but failed to make a key pass leading to a chance. It was a game he should have risen to, yet didn’t do.

Rhys Norrington-Davies – WhoScored rating 6.31

In a game where he saw a lot of Sheffield United’s possession (7.1%), Norrington-Davies didn’t have a massive influence on the games.

He completed at high accuracy (88%) and volume (49 completed passes) but lacked a consistent cutting edge. From those 49 passes, the 22-year-old only managed to create two chances through key passes.

In a game where The Blades had the majority of possession, you’d expect that the left-back would have been more impactful. He wasn’t – making just one tackle and two clearances on the defensive front.

All data derived from the Sheffield United vs Preston North End match profile on the WhoScored website.